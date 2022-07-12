Apple TV+ has renewed Loot, starring and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, for a second season.

The series debuted on June 24 and follows Molly Novak (Rudolph), a billionaire, whose husband ( Adam Scott ) of 20 years leaves her for another woman. Novak learns she has a charity foundation and decides to get more involved with it and gets to know her co-workers.

The workplace comedy also stars Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Pose), Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island), Nat Faxon (Married), Ron Funches (Undateable, BoJack Horseman) and Stephanie Styles (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist).

The series was created by Emmy Award-winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Apple TV+ also announced a multi-year, first-look deal with Animal Pictures, the production company run by Loot executive producers Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

"Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented "Loot" cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can't wait for season two."

New episodes of Loot premiere on Fridays.