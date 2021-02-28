Former Saturday Night Live cast member Maya Rudolph is set to guest host the March 27 episode of the sketch-comedy show, NBC announced.

Rapper Jack Harlow, 22, will provide the evening's musical entertainment in the first live episode since Nick Jonas was host and musical guest Saturday. It was the fifth week in a row of new broadcasts.

Rudolph, 48, starred on SNL 2000-07.

For the past two years, she has occasionally appeared on the show as former senator and current vice president Kamala Harris.