Peacock announced its holiday programming slate on Thursday. The streaming service has new holiday shows starring the Chrisley family, Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg and more.

The one hour special Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving stars the Chrisley Knows Best family. Matriarch Julie Chrisley teaches her children Thanksgiving recipes.

It premieres Nov. 18 on Peacock. All seasons of Chrisley Knows Best also stream on Peacock.

Rudolph and Samberg host Baking It, a baking competition produced by Amy Poehler. Eight teams compete making sweet and savory holiday dishes, judged by a panel of grandmothers.

All six episodes of Baking It premiere Dec. 2.

Previously announced holiday movie The Housewives of North Pole, Vermont will stream Dec. 9. Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt star as neighbors in a Christmas decoration contest.

The streaming service will also add some holiday movies to its library. Nov. 1 sees the addition of Santa Claus: The Movie and the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas TV special from 1966.

On Nov. 14, Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You becomes available on Peacock.