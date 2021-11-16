Maxwell will release his new album titled blacksummers'NIGHT in Spring 2022.The singer made the announcement on Tuesday alongside the release of his new single, "Off."The album is the third in a trilogy that started with 2009's BLACKsummers'night.Maxwell uploaded "Off" to his offcial YouTube channel alongside footage of the moon. The track is also available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Tidal.Maxwell will be supporting the new album with a 2022 North American tour where he will be joined by Anthony Hamilton and Joe. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 29.The 48-year-old will be honored with the Legend Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which will air Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST onBET and BET Her.Full list of dates for Maxwell's NIGHT tourMarch 2 -- Dallas, Texas, at Texas Trust CU TheaterMarch 4 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota CenterMarch 5 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King CenterMarch 9 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life ArenaMarch 11 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterMarch 12 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton ColiseumMarch 16 -- Columbus, Ga., at Columbus Civic CenterMarch 17 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum CenterMarch 19 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm ArenaMarch 20 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum ComplexMarch 23 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Chaifetz CenterMarch 25 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedExForumMarch 26 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Birmingham Jefferson Convention ComplexMarch 27 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! CenterMarch 30 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays CenterApril 1 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk HallApril 2 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One ArenaApril 6 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone ArenaApril 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge FieldhouseApril 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at United CenterApril 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars ArenaApril 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The ForumApril 16 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland ArenaMay 7 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amelie ArenaMay 8 -- Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena