Maxwell gave a moody performance of his latest single titled "Off" while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.The singer took the stage Monday on Valentine's Day and was joined by a full band and backup singers.Maxwell was engulfed in dark lighting with an image of the moon appearing in the background as he performed the romantic song."Will you receive me?\/ I'm shooting all my shots\/ I won't miss them, no\/ I'm giving all I got\/ Never ever let this go," Maxwell sang."Off" will appear on Maxwell's upcoming album titled blacksummers'NIGHT , which will be released in the spring. The album is the third in a trilogy that started with 2009's BLACKsummers'night.Maxwell will be going on tour starting on March 2 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Dallas before he wraps things up on May 8 at the FTX Arena in Miami.