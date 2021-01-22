Singer-songwriter Max is back with a new music video.

The 28-year-old recording artist released a video Friday for a new remix of his song "Blueberry Eyes" featuring BTS member Suga, Lil Mosey and Olivia O'Brien.

In the "Blueberry Eyes" remix video, Max, Lil Mosey and O'Brien are seen singing against brightly-colored backgrounds. Suga is not shown but is seen dancing in silhouette.

In a press release, Max said he was honored to include Lil Mosey, known for the song "Blueberry Faygo," and O'Brien on the remix.

"Having Lil Mosey, the mastermind behind 'Blueberry Faygo,' add his story to 'Blueberry Eyes' felt too iconic not to create the ultimate blueberry hit song," Max said. "The cherry on top is getting to add the legendary voice of my friend Olivia O'Brien. I'm so excited for this final chapter of 'Blueberry Eyes' with my brother Suga and honored to work with all of these incredible artists on this new version of the song."

Max and Suga released the original version of "Blueberry Eyes" and a music video for the song in September.

In addition, Max released a first remix of "Blueberry Eyes" featuring Suga and Steve Aoki in November.

"Blueberry Eyes" appears on Max's third studio album, Colour Vision, released in September. He is also known for the singles "Gibberish" featuring Hoodie Allen, "Lights Down Low" featuring Gnash and "Love Me Less" featuring Quinn XCII.