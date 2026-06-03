Brooks and Gleb, however, called it quits shortly after they were eliminated from the show during an October 2024 episode.
But Gleb and the supermodel proceeded to have an on-again, off-again romance, and Gleb confirmed his relationship with Brooks was back on in December 2024.
News then broke in April 2025 that Brooks and Gleb were over and done with, and that Brooks was the one who had "ended things" with the pro dancer.
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After Gleb and Brooks' breakup made headlines, Gleb admitted to Us that he was "surprised to learn" his relationship with Brooks was over by reading a news article.
Brooks' sister Grace Ann Nader then claimed via TikTok in April 2025 that "there is hard evidence" to prove Gleb had cheated on Brooks.
Brooks seemed to confirm the cheating speculation when she took to TikTok later that month with a fiery message.
In the video, the model lip-synced, "If you go away for a few days and he's not f-cking strong enough in his own mind to keep his d-ck in his f-cking pants, well then he can f-ck off anyway."
Gleb clapped back in August 2025 by lip-syncing the following in a TikTok video: "I don't know where you got your information from, I don't know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you that is incorrect."
He captioned his upload at the time, "Your 'source' needs a refund... because that story? 100% fake."
While Maura is probably hoping to avoid such drama during her own stint on Dancing with the Stars, she said she is expecting the competition to be "quite grueling."
"That's why I want Mark, because maybe he might go easy on me a bit. But then I do probably need to be pushed," Maura said.
"I'd love to win. But I don't know. I can only do my best, that's all I can do. I don't want to go in like, 'I have to win, I have to win,' because that's just going to rip all the fun away," Maura explained.
"I just want to enjoy it and work as hard as I can. But thanks, Robert. I'll try."