Former Friends star Matthew Perry is writing a memoir.

Macmillan's Flatiron Books confirmed Thursday that it acquired the rights to Perry's first book.

In the memoir, Perry, 52, will take readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of Friends while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. The book is described as "candid, self-aware" and "unflinchingly honest," while retaining Perry's humor.

"There has been so much written about me by others in the past," Perry told People. "I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

Flatiron Books publisher Megan Lynch will edit the memoir, which will be published in fall 2022.

"We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something -- and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew's book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division," Lynch said in a statement to Deadline.

Perry played Chandler Bing on Friends, which aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2002. The series co-starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Perry and the Friends cast reunited in the spring for a HBO Max special.

Earlier this week, the stars of Friends mourned the death of actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther.