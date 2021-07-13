Glee actor Matthew Morrison is a dad of two.

The 42-year-old actor welcomed his second child, daughter Phoenix Monroe, with his wife, Renee Morrison, on June 28, Us Weekly reported Monday.

Morrison and his wife confirmed the news in a statement to People.

"We Rise! Our family is now complete. Welcome, Phoenix Monroe!" the couple said.

Morrison and Renee Morrison also have a 3-year-old son, Revel James. The couple announced in April that they were expecting another child.

Morrison told People in March 2020 that he and Renee Morrison had experienced "a few miscarriages" while trying to have a second child.

"But it has really opened us up to having the conversation and talking about things that are taboo or a little difficult to express. So I think it has really bonded us together a lot more," he said.

Renee Morrison had nothing but praise for Morrison while celebrating Father's Day in June.

"I'm so proud of you @matthewmorrison," Renee Morrison wrote on Instagram. "You are thriving in your role as a Papa. Proof is in the way your son looks at you, loves you, desires your time and attention. You are blossoming as a conscious, loving, playful, nurturing human. Papa looks damn good on you!"

"I'm so honored to contribute 2 magical humans to this world raised by you and I," she said. "I'm so grateful to have you by my side. Thank you for showing up! Thank you for dancing through life with me. Thank you!"

Morrison played Will Schuester on Glee, which aired for six seasons on Fox from 2009 to 2015. The cast paid tribute to their late co-star Naya Rivera last week on the first anniversary of the actress' death.