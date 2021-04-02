NBC has announced plans to air Roll Up Your Sleeves, a one-hour special about the COVID-19 vaccine featuring Matthew McConaughey and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will also appear on the program, which is slated to premiere on April 18.

The network said in a press release that the special is intended to "raise awareness and encourage the American public to get vaccinated to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Roll Up Your Sleeves will include interviews, testimonials and entertainment.

"We are honored to present an hour of television devoted to increasing vaccinations in America and help end a cataclysmic pandemic," Jen Neal -- executive vice president of live events, specials and E! News -- said in a statement Thursday.