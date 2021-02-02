Matthew McConaughey's entire body is flat in a new, comedic Super Bowl LV ad for Doritos 3D.

The actor struggles to live a normal life while flat, noting that he doesn't feel like himself anymore.

McConaughey accidentally gets sucked up by a vacuum and has his flat appearance made fun of by Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show.

Mindy Kaling also appears as another guest of Kimmel's and looks concerned about McConaughey's predicament.

"Did you drive here or did you travel by fax," Kimmel says.

McConaughey is able to turn back to his normal, fully-formed self after eating some Doritos 3D. McConaughey slides into a vending machine to get the chips but then becomes stuck inside the machine after getting his normal body back.

Super Bowl LV takes place Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Weeknd will perform during the halftime show.

