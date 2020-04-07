Matthew McConaughey recently hosted on Zoom a bingo night for the residents at a senior living facility in Texas.

McConaughey called out bingo numbers to multiple residents of Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas who joined him on webcam through the video chatting service.

The actor was also joined on camera by his wife Camila Alves, two of their children and McConaughey's mother.

"The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly we were gifted with a humble message from his heart," senior VP of sales and marketing at Spectrum Retirement William Swearingen said to Good Morning America in an email.

"And for that we will be forever grateful," he continued.