Matthew Broderick says he knew his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, was "The One" the first time they met.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60-year-old actor discussed his relationship with Parker, 57, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Broderick and Parker married in May 1997 and have three children, son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, 12.

On Watch What Happens Live, Broderick recalled how he fell for Parker upon meeting her.

"The first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street and thought, 'That's it,'" he said.

Broderick also answered other questions about their marriage, including the most thoughtful gift Parker has ever gotten him.

"A trip once -- a surprise, blindfolded -- suddenly I was in the Caribbean," the actor said.

In addition, Broderick said his favorite type of date with Parker is a "plain old" dinner. He then named his favorite qualities about the actress.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Her humor and wisdom," Broderick said.

In another segment, Broderick explained why he never played a love interest of Parker's on her series Sex and the City.

"Every now and then a little part would come up and I'd not be free or, you know, this is a guy who does something incredibly embarrassing," he said.

Broderick and Parker are starring together in a Broadway revival of Plaza Suite. The couple were forced to cancel shows earlier this month after they both tested positive for COVID-19.