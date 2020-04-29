Mattel announced on Wednesday a new line of Fisher-Price toys that honor doctors and nurses titled #ThankYouHeroes.

The line includes action figures and Little People Community Champions that pay homage to those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

A selection of EMTs and delivery drivers are also represented in the line. The five-character Little People set also includes a grocery store worker.

The #ThankYouHeroes line is available for pre-order through May 31. Each items retails for $20.

All net proceeds from #ThankYouHeroes will go towards #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative that supports first responders and healthcare workers.

Mattel plans on releasing several other toy lines to support modern-day heroes through their Play it Forward program which gives back to communities in times of need.

Mattel is also producing 500,000 face shields for healthcare workers and is providing toy donations to a number of non-profit organizations that care for the children of frontline workers.

"#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders," Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of infant and preschool at Mattel said in a statement.

"Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults," he continued.