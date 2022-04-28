Mattea Roach, who hit a 17-game winning streak on Jeopardy!, has become the show's youngest super champion, and achieved other records.

The 23-year old from Canada is also ranked eighth on the show's all-time consecutive games list, and holds the longest winning streak for a Canadian contestant. She told ABC's Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts that she was proud to represent her country on the show, especially since Jeopardy!'s late host Alex Trebek was also from Canada.

"To get to represent Canada on the 'Alex Trebek Stage' means a lot," she told Roberts. "As Canadians, we're so proud of our homegrown celebrities who made it big in the U.S. And so, it didn't occur to me as I was taping these shows that I had become the longest-running Canadian but I'm really honored by the support that everyone across the country has shown me. It's so meaningful and it fills me with so much joy."

Roach, a tutor who lives in Toronto, Canada, hit her 17th-consecutive win on Jeopardy! on Wednesday, and now has won a total of $396,182.

She won $8,000 from a bet in the Daily Double on the second round Wednesday, which helped her clinch the victory by just $1 after competitor Ben Hsia, an engineer from Fremont, Calif., also got the question in Final Jeopardy right.