Actor and comedian Matt Lucas has been named co-host of Channel 4's culinary competition series The Great British Bake Off.

The show also features co-host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

"I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can't wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I've already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!" Lucas said in a statement on the show's website.

Season 11 of The Great British Bake Off is to begin this spring.

Sandi Toksvig, 61, announced in January that she was leaving the series to focus on other projects.

She began co-hosting the show in 2017.