Matt James thinks Katie Thurston should be considered for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor Season 25 star responded on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to calls for Thurston to become the next Bachelorette.

Thurston was a contestant in James' season of The Bachelor but was eliminated during Monday's episode.

On WWHL, James was asked if his feelings about Thurston have changed since sending her home and seeing her drama with her fellow contestant Serena Chew.

"When I saw Serena C. and Katie's exchange, that had nothing to do with my feelings for Katie at that time. Doesn't say anything about her as a woman and how incredible she is, because she was there for a reason," James said.

James was also asked how he feels about fans petitioning for Thurston to star in The Bachelorette Season 17.

"Those are the type of women who should be in consideration for a Bachelorette role," he said of Thurston. "She's bold, she's courageous, and she stands up for what she believes in."

On WWHL, James also shared details about his dating life, including naming his biggest turnoff.

"Bad breath, and a stinky attitude," he said.

10 contestants remain in James' season of The Bachelor, including Rachael Kirkconnell, who has come under fire for her reported past racially insensitive photos and posts. Bachelor host Chris Harrison apologized Wednesday after defending Kirkconnell in an interview.

"While I do not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf," Harrison said. "What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry."

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.