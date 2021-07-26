Matt Damon says one of his daughters loves to watch his films with bad reviews.

The 50-year-old actor discussed his four daughters with his wife, Luciana Barroso, during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Damon has three daughters, Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, with Barroso, and is also a stepfather to Barroso's daughter Alexia.

On GMA, Damon said his daughters are his toughest critics.

"I can't get away with anything. I'm sure it's the same for most parents," Damon said.

"They're entering that adolescence, that age where dad's really not cool," he added of his daughters. "I try to explain to them how cool I really am -- they're not buying it."

Damon said one of his daughters refuses to watch his best movies.

"Well, my one daughter ... If she thinks I'm going to be good in the movie, she won't watch it," Damon said. "If she thinks the movie's bad, if it gets bad reviews, then she's all in."

"I've had to have this conversation with her, I'm like, 'You know, we don't get to see the movie before we make it, right? It's always a gamble. You're like, well, I like all the ingredients, this could really work out,'" he added. "Sometimes it doesn't work out. Those are the ones she wants to see."

Damon will next star in the crime drama Stillwater, which opens in theaters Friday. He also has a role in the historical drama The Last Duel, which will screen at the Venice Film Festival in September.