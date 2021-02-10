Matt Berry is reprising his role of Steven Toast for a new six-episode comedy series called Toast of Tinseltown, the BBC announced Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berry wrote and created the show with Arthur Mathews. It is scheduled to be filmed later this year.

Steven Toast is described in a press release as "an eccentric and arrogant actor determined to win the recognition he mistakenly believes he deserves."

He was the central character of another show, Toast of London, which originally aired on Channel 4 2013-15.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again, but to also be taking the show to the BBC which I know Toast himself would very much approve," Berry said in a press release.

Berry is also known for his roles in the TV comedies, The IT Crowd and What We Do in the Shadows.

Shadows was nominated for five Critics' Choice Awards last month.