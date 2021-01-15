Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch have joined the cast of Netflix's Matilda musical.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that Thompson, Weir and Lynch will star in the upcoming movie.

Weir, a newcomer actress, will play the titular Matilda, a young girl with high intelligence and telekinetic powers. Thompson will portray Miss Trunchbull, while Lynch will play Miss Honey.

Matilda is based on the stage musical of the same name, which itself is inspired by the Roald Dahl book. Dahl's book was previously adapted as a 1996 film starring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.

Matthew Warchus will direct the Netflix adaptation.

Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars. I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world," Warchus said in a statement.

Weir is known for playing Laura in the Irish series Darklands.

Thompson will also star in Disney's Cruella, while Lynch will play Nomi in the James Bond film No Time to Die.