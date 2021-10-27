Netflix is giving a glimpse of Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated series Wednesday featuring Chris Wood as the voice of Prince Adam, aka He-Man.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a sequel series to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired in the 1980s.

The preview shows Skeletor (Mark Hamill) wield the Sword of Power, only for He-Man to summon the magical weapon. The pair face off in an epic battle for the universe.

Part 2 will bring an "epic conclusion" to the series, according to an official description.

Part 2 premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix.