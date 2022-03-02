Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Master.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Regina Hall as Gail Bishop, a professor at the fictional Ancaster College, a prestigious New England university.

The preview shows Gail (Hall) become the first Black woman to become the "Master" of a residence hall at Ancaster. She bonds with Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman who comes to believe the school is haunted.

"As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster's once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancaster's inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom," an official synopsis reads.

Amber Gray also stars as Liv Beckman, a professor who clashes with Jasmine (Renee) in the classroom while also dealing with a racially charged tenure review.

Master is written and directed by Mariama Diallo and marks Diallo's feature film debut.

Master opens in select theaters and begins streaming March 18 on Prime Video.

Hall is known for playing Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie films. She also appeared in Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip and The Hate U Give.