Sarah Palin performed "Baby Got Back" while competing as the Bear on The Masked Singer.

The television personality and former Alaska governor, 56, was unveiled as the Bear after rapping the Sir Mix-a-Lot song during Wednesday's episode of the Fox reality competition.

Palin performed "Baby Got Back" while dressed in an elaborate pink and blue bear costume. She received the least votes out of the Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex.

The Masked Singer judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger guessed the Bear could be Candace Cameron Bure or Tina Fey before Palin was unmasked.

"The bear is part of my nickname growing up, and the whole mama bear thing," Palin, who has five children, said of choosing the bear persona. "And they're in Alaska, they're there in our front yard. So bear was easy."

Palin said Wednesday on Twitter that she "loved" being part of The Masked Singer Season 3.

"Yep... t'was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it's over!!) Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years," she wrote.

The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean series King of Mask Singer. Lil Wayne, Drew Carey and Chaka Khan are among the other stars who have been unmasked thus far in Season 3.

Fox announced in February that The Masked Singer is going on tour. The tour will feature performances from fan-favorite characters from the show and surprise celebrity guests.