Mask Singer judge Ken Jeong will host "See Us Unite for Change," to celebrate Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month following attacks on the community.

The MTV Entertainment Studio event will feature AAPI entertainment industry figures and allies, music, comedy performances, short films, and speakers to educate viewers about the AAPI community and inspire change amid surge in hate-based violence against the community since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are outraged and deeply saddened by the escalation of crimes against AAPI communities and stand with them in the fight against xenophobia and bigotry," said MTV Entertainment Group President Chris McCarthy in a statement. "Hate against one of us is hate against all of us and by working together on a global scale, we can help end this senseless violence."

"See Us Unite for Change" will air on May 21 at 8 p.m. EDT across MTV entertainment platforms, including MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land and VH1. It will also air on BET, Nickelodeon and will be available for streaming on Facebook Watch.

"This event comes at an important time for our AAPI community, as we unite with our allies to celebrate the breadth and diversity of the Asian American experience," the show's executive producer and Care.com founder Sheila Lirio Marcelo said in a statement. "There is more work to be done in raising awareness of the contributions of our AAPI community and we're honored to have the support of our partners as we work to build solidarity in service of a more equal and just society in America."

Other executive producers include Jesse Collins, Kimmie Kim and Carol Donovan of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The event is part of the initiative See Us Unite to build support for the AAPI community.