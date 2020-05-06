Opera singer Jackie Evancho -- dressed in a kitty costume -- became the latest disguised celebrity eliminated from Season 3 of Fox's The Masked Singer competition series Wednesday night.

Four costumed performers remain in the competition, which is hosted by Nick Cannon.

The judges' panel is comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

"WOAHHHHH! Didn't see that coming at all. #KittyMask is @jackieevancho," Scheriznger tweeted after the episode aired.

The show was also renewed Wednesday for a fourth season, which is expected to begin taping in August for a fall debut, Deadline.com said.

Season 3 is slated to wrap on May 20.