A Maryland woman's mistake while playing a lottery game turned what would have been a small prize into a total $103,182.

The 41-year-old Germantown resident told Maryland Lottery officials she was in the outdoor seating area at La Mexicana in Germantown when she decided to try out the Racetrax virtual horse racing game.

"I had a bit of luck on the game, winning a few Win and Show bets for a couple hundred dollars and decided I should try my dad's numbers on a longshot bet," the woman said.

The player said she intended to use the numbers 2-9-5-10 -- her father's go-to numbers when betting on races like the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes -- for a series of five races, but she made a mistake while buying her tickets and ended up putting all $5 on the same race.

The woman used another $5 to place her intended bet -- which included another $1 bet on the first race -- and ended up winning.

The $1 bet earned the woman $17,197, while the accidental $5 bet scored her $85,985 -- a total prize of $103,182.

The winner said she plans to save most of the money for herself and her children, but some will be donated to her church's youth programs.