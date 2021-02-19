A Maryland man who recently won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said his luck inspired him to try a different ticket -- and he won another $50,000.

The 78-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he was visiting the Harford Marathon station in the city when he decided to try his luck at the $50,000 Bingo Doubler, a $5 scratch-off ticket he hadn't bought before.

"It was kind of an accident," the man said. "I normally buy the easier scratch-offs like the crossword tickets."

The player said something drew him to the bingo game, and that feeling turned out to be quite valuable.

"I was happily surprised later that evening when I learned that I won," the winner said.

The man collected a $50,000 jackpot -- his second $50,000 prize from scratch-off games.

The winner said his latest windfall will go toward home renovations.