Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband, Oliver Sarkozy, are headed for divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Us Weekly confirmed Wednesday that Olsen, 33, and Sarkozy, 50, have split after nearly five years of marriage.

TMZ said Olsen requested to file an emergency divorce petition after her attorneys received an e-mail from Sarkozy's lawyers that gave her a May 18 deadline to vacate the couple's New York apartment.

Olsen said Sarkozy terminated their lease without her knowledge. She asked Sarkozy for more time to move out, until May 30, but he has reportedly not responded.

Page Six said Olsen signed a summons and complaint for divorce April 17 but was informed that New York courts were not accepting divorce filings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Olsen requested continued use of the couple's Hamptons home in Bridgehampton, their apartment in Gramercy and another apartment on East 49th Street. She also asked that the terms of their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," Olsen said in court papers.

Olsen and Sarkozy, the brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, married in November 2015. The couple have no children.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!