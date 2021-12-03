Mary J. Blige has returned with new music on Friday including singles "Amazing" featuring DJ Khaled and "Good Morning Gorgeous."

ADVERTISEMENT

The tracks were both uploaded to Blige's official YouTube page and can be streamed through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Soundcloud, Pandora and Deezer.

"Every day like my birthday, bring the cake in/ Bring the cake in, bring the cake in/ I feel good, I feel great, man I feel amazing," Blige sings on the hip-hop infused "Amazing."

"I wake up every morning and tell myself/ Good morning gorgeous/ Some times you got to look in the mirror and say/ Good morning gorgeous/ No one else can make me feel this way," Blige sings on "Good Morning Gorgeous," which features the 50-year-old returning to her R&B roots.

Blige last released the album Strength of a Woman in April 2017. The album contained the singles "Thick of It," "U + Me (Love Lesson)," "Love Yourself" and "Set Me Free."