Mary J. Blige will be honored at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard said Thursday that Blige, 51, will receive the Icon Award at the awards show in May.

The BBMAs will take place May 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The event will also stream live on Peacock.

Blige will also perform at the ceremony.

The Icon Award was introduced in 2011 and recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and made an indelible mark on music.

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," Blige said in a press release. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

Blige is a 10-time BBMA winner.

The singer and actress performed during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in February and released her 14th album, Good Morning Gorgeous, the same month.