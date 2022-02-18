Mary J. Blige on 'Good Morning Gorgeous': 'I had to speak over myself'
UPI News Service, 02/18/2022
Mary J. Blige discussed the meaning behind the title of her latest album Good Morning Gorgeous and her experience performing at Super Bowl LVI while appearing on Good Morning America on Friday.
"It's a positive affirmation I had to speak over myself when I was in a really dark situation," the singer said about the album title.
"I had to learn how to love myself out of a negative place. I learned that positive words, to speak positive words over yourself, you manifest positive things in your life. And I started to do it and it started to work," she continued.
