The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its nominees for induction in 2021 on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

The list will be whittled down and the inductees' names will be announced in May.

A ceremony celebrating the winners is being planned for this fall in Cleveland.

Artists and bands must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination to be eligible for induction.