Mary Bonnet slams rumors she got fired from Oppenheim Group after leaving 'Selling Sunset'
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/08/2026
Mary Bonnet has denied rumors she was fired from the Oppenheim Group after deciding to leaveSelling Sunset.
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Mary Bonnet insisted she was not fired from her real estate gig at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage in Los Angeles, CA, just because she won't be filming Season 10 of Selling Sunset.
"I'm not fired to make that clear," Mary, 45, toldInman News in a video posted via social media recently.
"I'm very much still the Vice President at the Oppenheim Group. I'm still very much a part of the Oppenheim Group and doing real estate and best friends with [Jason Oppenheim]."
Mary acknowledged that "nothing is going to change" that arrangement.
"It's simply the show and the vision of it," she continued. "I want it to be more women empowerment and not what it has been."
TMZ had reported in May that Mary and co-stars Emma Hernan and Sandra Vergara, the sister of Sofia Vergara, were departing the Netflix reality series after Season 9.
A source told Us Weekly at the time that the cast was most "shocked" by the news of Mary leaving.
The source claimed Mary chose to exit the show because taking a step back to focus on her "business and other projects" would be "best for her mental health."
"It depends on the dynamic in the office, honestly," she said in January, when asked about returning.
Mary explained at the time that if she chose to stop filming Selling Sunset, she would still keep her job at the Oppenheim Group.
But Mary clearly hadn't made her mind up yet about whether to stick with the show.
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"It depends on the level of toxicity that they're allowing," Mary said, adding how it seemed that everyone was "on the same page" about drama amongst the women being "too much" at the time.
She continued, "What's going to happen? I don't have control over any of that. That's for our producers and Netflix. Jason has control over who works at the Oppenheim Group, but he doesn't have control over who's on the show."
Mary shared how separating herself from Selling Sunset after all of the conflict in Season 9, which premiered in October 2025, would probably be "good" for her.
She also previously revealed that she got a "bad edit" on the show's 2025 season, especially when it came to her relationship with co-star Chelsea Lazkani.
"Most of the girls and I, we all have so much fun. We're on group chats. We go out and we get along really, really well," Mary clarified.
"That dynamic just over the last couple of seasons, especially this one, it's just not my cup of tea."
Mary acknowledged she was "a bit frustrated" with her Selling Sunset edit and it was actually "brutal" to watch back the Season 9 episodes.
"There was so much that happened, and then [my house] just got robbed," Mary revealed.
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"I wasn't sleeping much... so it was all of this wrapped up in one big chaotic bubble. Then, they just edit certain words and certain facial expressions."
Mary also insisted "there will not" be any reconciliation between co-stars and former friends Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan.