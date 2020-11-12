Marvel Studios' WandaVision series is coming to Disney+ in January.

Disney+ shared a premiere date, Jan. 15, and a moving poster for the show Thursday.

WandaVision is based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. The series takes place after the events of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

The new poster features a retro television set. Wanda (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) appear on screen in several images styled after old TV shows.

Disney+ also shared a new teaser photo that shows Wanda and Vision channeling classic '50s sitcoms.

"WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision -- two super-powered beings living idealized surburban lvies -- begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems," an official synopsis reads.

"WandaVision," a new series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, is coming to Disney+ in January. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Disney+ released a first trailer for the series in September that highlights the show's blend of classic TV and the Marvel universe.

Disney+ is developing other series based on Marvel characters, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.