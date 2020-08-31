Marvel Studios and ABC paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and his impact on the world.

ABC aired a special presentation of Marvel's Black Panther starring Boseman in the lead role on Sunday along with retrospective segment A Tribute for a King, which was hosted by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts

The retrospective featured behind-the-scenes footage of Boseman working on Black Panther and interviews from his fellow Marvel castmates.

"What doesn't Chadwick bring to the character. I mean he's regal and grounded and he brings a gravitas to it. So all of this feeds his T'Challa and I think he wore the crown with dignity," Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o said about Boseman in the video.

The video ended with the message, "You will always be our king."

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The actor also portrayed Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Boseman additionally starred as Jackie Robinson in 42, as James Brown in Get On Up and has Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

Danai Gurira, who portrayed Okoye in Black Panther, paid tribute to Boseman on Twitter Sunday.

"He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation," Gurira said in a lengthy post.

"He made everyone feel loved heard and seen. He played great iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life. He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life's challenges; while still guiding us all," she continued.

"I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend," she said.