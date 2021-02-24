Marvel's Loki series is coming to Disney+ in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said Wednesday that the new show will premiere June 11.

Disney shared the news alongside a photo of Tom Hiddleston as the titular character. The picture shows Loki wearing his signature crown with horns, a suit and an election-style button.

Hiddleston also plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was last seen in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. The new series takes place after the events of Endgame.

Loki is created by Michael Waldron and co-stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane and Wunmi Mosaku.

Disney showed a glimpse of Loki in a Super Bowl LIV ad in 2020.

On Wednesday, Disney also announced a premiere date for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series set in the Star Wars universe. The show will premiere May 4 on Star Wars Day.

The Bad Batch is a sequel and spinoff to Star Wars: the Clone Wars that follows a squad of elite and experimental clones. The series is created by Dave Filoni and features the voices of Dee Bradley Baker and Ming-Na Wen.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!