Disney showed a glimpse of Loki in a Super Bowl LIV ad in 2020.
On Wednesday, Disney also announced a premiere date for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series set in the Star Wars universe. The show will premiere May 4 on Star Wars Day.
The Bad Batch is a sequel and spinoff to Star Wars: the Clone Wars that follows a squad of elite and experimental clones. The series is created by Dave Filoni and features the voices of Dee Bradley Baker and Ming-Na Wen.
In addition, Big Shot, a new series starring John Stamos, will premiere April 16 on Disney+. The show is a sports dramedy executive produced by David E. Kelley.
