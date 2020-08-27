A number of Marvel heroes and villains are joining Fortnite in the game's newly released fourth season, titled Nexus War.

Nexus War, which launched for Fortnite on Thursday, involves Thor summoning Iron Man, Wolverine, Storm, Groot with Rocket Raccoon, She-Hulk, Doctor Doom and Mystique to stop the planet devouring Galactus.

Players can obtain the Marvel characters through the new Battle Pass. Wolverine will become available to unlock at a later date. Each Marvel character can use a unique superpower.

Season 4 also introduces new Marvel-themed locations on Fortnite's map including Doom's Domain, Sentinel Graveyard, the S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier and more. Players can read the prelude to the Nexus War through a Thor comic book that can be accessed through the Helicarrier.

New weapons such as the Stark Industries energy rifle is being introduced along with Stark Supply drones which can be shot down.