Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
UPI News Service, 07/24/2022
Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks.
Blade -- starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the titular half-vampire superhero -- is set to open on Nov. 3, 2023.
Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo are to co-star in the film, which will be directed by Bassam Tariq, based on a screenplay by Stacy Osei-Kuffour.
Captain America: New World Order -- featuring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson who has taken over the Captain America mantle from retiring Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) -- is slated for release on May 3, 2024. Julius Onah is to direct the movie.
Marvel has set a Nov. 8, 2024 release date for its next Fantastic Four movie. No casting has been announced yet, though.
