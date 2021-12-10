Marvel's Eternals will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting on Jan. 12.

The comic book epic, which serves as the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic universe, first hit theaters on Nov. 5.

Eternals features an ensemble cast that includes Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh.

Eternals follows a group of super-powered beings from space who have protected Earth since the dawn of man. The Eternals reunite after monstrous creatures known as Deviants return.

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) served as director and penned the screenplay with Ryan Firpo, Kaz Firpo and Patrick Burleigh.

The next entry in the Marvel cinematic universe will be Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on Dec. 17.