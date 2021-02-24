Marvel's chief creative officer Kevin Feige said he's open to continuing WandaVision after its March 5 finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything," Feige said during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour Wednesday.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff from the Avengers movies. Wanda will appear in the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next.

Marvel movies already share characters. The Avengers movies include characters from all the other solo superhero movies.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man also appeared in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Feige said that now characters can go from Marvel movies to Disney+ series and back.

"Sometimes it'll go into a Season 2," Feige said. "Sometimes it'll go into a feature, then back into a series."

Feige conducted the critics' association panel from the set of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Iman Vellani's title character will appear in Captain Marvel 2, along with WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.

Disney+ also announced Marvel series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will premiere June 11. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already jas slated its premiere for March 19.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Marvel also has Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and the animated What If? in production. Feige indicated some of those series could lead into a second season before their characters return to films.

"Some of the shows that we are about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season 2 or a Season 3 in a more direct way than a show like WandaVision," Feige said.

Although Marvel movies like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy also had sequels, Feige said Marvel focuses on a single movie before planning sequels. Likewise, he said Marvel focused on making WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier the best seasons of television they could be.

"Perhaps someday, we'll have five seasons of a show," Feige said. "Really, we're focusing on delivering the best seasons we can, one at a time."

For the movies that feature characters from streaming series, Feige said viewers will not need to see the shows before those films. Wanda's entry in Doctor Strange 2 and Parris and Vellani's entry in Captain Marvel 2 will catch up new viewers on their characters.

"I always say when the lights go down and a movie starts, it's a clean slate," Feige said. "Forget everything that's come before and enjoy something as its own self-contained storyline."

WandaVision mixed characters from more than just the Avengers movies. Evan Peters from the X-Men series appeared as Wanda's brother Pietro, instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson who played Pietro in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Feige said Marvel discussed which iteration of Pietro they would cast on WandaVision. Since WandaVision is confusing Wanda by placing her in television sitcoms, they decided to use Peters to further confuse her.

"I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process," Feige said.

One aspect of Marvel's Disney+ series is likely to remain consistent. Feige said each season is likely to run approximately six hours, be that six hour-long Falcon episodes or nine WandaVision episodes running just over 30 minutes each.

"The shows are not inexpensive," Feige said. "As the per episode cost is very high, six felt like the appropriate number, for now."

Previous Marvel series aired on ABC, Netflix, Hulu and Freeform under Marvel Studios Television executive Jeph Loeb. Fans of Netflix series Daredevil and Jessica Jones hope that Marvel can include the characters in new series.

However, Feige cautions fans that some of the news they see online is not true. He would be open to revisiting those characters should it become feasible.

"I'm not exactly sure of the exact contracts," Feige said. "Perhaps someday."