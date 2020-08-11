Director Martin Scorsese and his Sikelia Productions has signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Apple.

The deal includes film and television projects that will be produced by Scorsese for Apple TV+ through Sikelia Productions.

Scorsese established Sikelia Productions in 2003 with the company managing and producing all of his films including The Irishman, Silence, The Wolf of Wall Street and more.

The filmmaker has already partnered with Apple on his upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. Scorsese is directing, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro starring.

Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann's non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, will be distributed by Paramount theatrically with Apple releasing it on its Apple TV+ streaming service.

The film follows the murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans in the 1920s after oil was discovered under their land in Oklahoma.

Apple has also signed a first-look deal with DiCaprio's film and television company Appian Way.