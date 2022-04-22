Martin Scorsese's non-profit The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will launch on May 9 with the 1945 romantic comedy, I Know Where I'm Going, on May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1945 film directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, and starring Wendy Hiller and Roger Livesey, will be available for a 24-hour window. The Film Foundation and BFI National Archive, in association with ITV and Park Circus, oversaw the restoration.

It is the first restored film to debut in the free virtual screening room, which will showcase both foundation and partner restorations, and offer "appointment viewing," with screenings starting at a set time and available for a limited period, unlike other classic streaming options.

Subsequent restored films will debut on the second Monday of each month.

The screenings will feature introductions and conversations with filmmakers and archivists, and appearances from A-list fans.

Scorsese will introduce the first film and fans appearances will include Thelma Schoonmaker Powell, Joanna Hogg, Tilda Swinton and Kevin Macdonald.

The Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation provided restoration funding with additional support by Matt Spick for the film, which first premiered at Cannes Classics.

"We're looking forward to making these beautiful restorations available to a wide audience," Scorsese, who founded The Film Foundation in 1990 and serves as chair, said. "Many of these presentations will feature restorations that are rarely seen, with myself and other filmmakers sharing why these films are important, how they have impacted our lives and why it's crucial they be preserved."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Other screenings include Federico Fellini's 1954 La Strada, G. Aravindan's 1979 Indian film Kummatty; a film noir double feature of Detour (1945) and The Chase (1946); Sambizanga, One-Eyed Jacks (1961), Moulin Rouge (1952), and Lost Lost Lost (1976), among others.