BET+ announced Friday that it is taping a 30th anniversary reunion special for the sitcom Martin on Sunday. Cast members Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II are participating.

Comedian/actor Affion Crockett is hosting the special. BET+ promises further surprise guests, a la the Friends reunion special.

Martin ran from 1992 to 1997 on Fox. Inspired by Lawrence's comic persona, he played the fictional Martin Payne. Campbell played his girlfriend, Gina.

Arnold played Gina's best friend, Pam. Payne played Martin's friend, Cole. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin's friend Tommy, died in 2016.

"To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing," Lawrence said in a statement. "I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special."

BET+ will stream the special this summer. All five seasons of Martin are currently streaming on BET+.