Martin co-creator and star Martin Lawrence doesn't think a reboot of the 1990s sitcom would work.

The 57-year-old actor and comedian discussed the possibility during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Lawrence played Martin Payne, a radio DJ living in Detroit, Mich., on Martin, which had a 5-season run on Fox from 1992 to 1997. The series also starred Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Thomas Mikal Ford, Tichina Arnold and Garrett Morris.

On The Tonight Show, Lawrence said recapturing Martin's success would be challenging.

"The Martin show was like catching lightning in a bottle and I don't think we can redo that again, you know," he said. "I wouldn't mind working with the cast again on something, but I don't think we could do that again."

Lawrence then pitched a spinoff film featuring his character Sheneneh Jenkins, the owner of Sheneneh's Sho' Nuff Hair Salon.

"Well, I would love to see a movie with Sheneneh," he said. "And, remember we were supposed to do a movie with Sheneneh and Jamie Foxx, with Wanda [from The Jamie Foxx Show], and that never came about. But if we could ever get that together, I think y'all would love that."

Lawrence reunited with Campbell, Arnold and Payne in February to film a Martin 30th anniversary reunion special released on BET+ on June 16.

"It felt great, man, just to see them again and get back together," Lawrence said on The Tonight Show.