Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy's son Eric Murphy are dating.

Lawrence, the 25-year-old daughter of Martin Lawrence and his first wife Patricia Southall, confirmed her relationship with Murphy, the 32-year-old son of Eddie Murphy and Paulette McNeely, while celebrating his birthday Saturday.

Lawrence shared a pair of photos of herself with Lawrence and a loving birthday message on Instagram.

"Happy birthday, my love! I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!" she captioned the post.

Murphy had previously posted photos with Lawrence in June.

"Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou," he wrote.

Comedian Arsenio Hall and actor Kyle Massey showed their support for Lawrence and Murphy in the comments of Murphy's post.

"Awwwww my cutiesss," Massey wrote.

Martin Lawrence most recently appeared in the Bad Boys II sequel Bad Boys for Life, which opened in theaters in January 2020. Murphy starred in the Coming to America sequel Coming 2 America, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March.