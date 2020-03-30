A martial artist in India broke a Guinness World Record when he used his elbow to crush 256 walnuts in only one minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guinness World Records reviewed the evidence from attempt and announced that Muhammad Rashid had broken the record of 229 walnuts, which was set by Indian martial artist Prabhakar Reddy.

The record-keeping organization said Rahid smashed 256 walnuts during his December 2019 attempt.

Rashid is a multiple record-holder, having previously set Guinness records for breaking walnuts with his head, as well as smashing beverage cans with his elbow and coconuts with his head.