Martha Stewart is recovering after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 79-year-old lifestyle guru and television personality gave an update Wednesday on Instagram after her surgery.

Stewart shared a photo of her lower leg and foot, which were wrapped in bandages.

"Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story. Bad timing all around," Stewart captioned the post. "Ruptured my Achilles' tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail. The great @drjohnkennedy @nyulangone performed a three hour operation yesterday to repair the damage."

"Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks. After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity," she said.

Stewart said she injured herself after accidentally stepping into a hole on the street.

"Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car," she said. "Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again."

Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo and actress and television personality Drew Barrymore were among those to send well wishes to Stewart in the comments.

"Glad to hear you are on your way to a full recovery!!! Lots of love from your favorite fake doctor," Pompeo wrote.

Stewart hosts the new series Martha Gets Down and Dirty, which premiered Thursday on Discovery+. The show follows Stewart as she invites celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian and Seth Meyers, to her farm in Bedford, N.Y., to help them with home and garden projects.