Martha Stewart is looking back on her date with late television and radio personality Larry King.

The 80-year-old lifestyle guru said on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that King once got "amorous" during a dinner date at Elio's in New York.

"I thought we were just talking about journalism, et cetera, et cetera, and then he sort of got a little amorous," Stewart said. "This was at Elio's ... Everyone was noticing that I was out with Larry King."

"Larry King was not my type romantically, if you get what I mean," she added. "But he was a very nice man."

Stewart said King was "not at all" her type physically but praised King and WWHL host Andy Cohen.

"He was, other than you, the nicest, kindest interviewer on TV," she told Cohen. "And accurate, and caring, and interested."

Stewart paid tribute to King on Instagram following his death at age 87 in January.

"Dear @LarryKing. Rest In Peace. You were the iconic 'people person,' a very excellent interviewer and a hell of a guy!!!!" she captioned a photo with King.

