Marsai Martin described how she felt when Beyonce surprised her on her birthday while appearing on A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin, who stars as Diane on Black-ish, was given a birthday shout out by Beyonce on the singer's website for her 16th birthday.

"I was screaming. I was freaking out. I was running throughout the whole entire house," Martin said on Tuesday.

"And then she sent me flowers later on that day. She's really sweet," she continued.

Black-ish returned on Tuesday to resume it's seventh season. Martin discussed her experience growing up on the show.

"It's been super amazing, super educational. I started the show when I was nine, so just growing up with it and getting to know so much more than like, the real topics that you don't get to learn in school. School doesn't teach you about like racism or any of the things that we get to tackle on Black-ish really," Martin said.

"I don't know any other show that can tackle comedy and drama at the same time without it being like insensitive or us trying to get canceled for some reason," she continued.

Martin, who has her own production company, starred in and executive produced 2019's Little, a film that she came up with.