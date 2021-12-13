Universal has announced that romantic comedy Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez, will receive a simultaneous release on Peacock and in theaters on Feb. 11.

Marry Me was previously only set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 11.

Universal previously gave horror sequel Halloween Kills a dual release on the Peacock streaming service and in theaters in October.

Lopez portrays pop star Kat Valdez in the film, who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) after her fiance (Maluma) cheats on her.

The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. Kat Coiro serves as director.